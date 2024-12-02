Apple Store online launches in Chile

Following this expansion, Chile-based customers will be able to visit the Apple Store and shop directly with Apple. They will also benefit from the company’s support system and will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Series 9 starting on 20 October 2023. In the official press release, representatives from Apple expressed their excitement for this new Apple Store online launch and revealed their commitment to creating new experiences for their customers through their products.

When it comes to retail services, the Apple store offers benefits such as product personalisation, free delivery for all products, as well as affordability options based on flexible financing plans and the Apple Trade-In programme. Chile-based clients can also benefit from Online Personal Sessions with a Specialist when it comes to setup, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS from a different operating system.

The Apple Trade-In programme allows customers to trade in older devices in exchange for credit towards buying a new one. As not all devices are eligible for credit, Apple can recycle them for free as part of its environment-related endeavours. Specifically, By 2030 Apple aims to make all its products carbon neutral through recycled and renewable materials, clean energy, and low-carbon shipping.

Personalised shopping and online support

As far as personalisation goes, customers can create their own style of Apple Watch by choosing their preferred case and band combination through the Apple Watch Studio. Apple also offers carbon-neutral cases and bands. Engraving is available for free for AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and iPad. Users can choose from various combinations of names, emojis, numbers, and initials.

For support, AppleCare+ is available on iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad. The service offers service and support from Apple experts via chat or phone.





Other developments from Apple

In October 2023, Apple Wallet launched a new integration that enabled it to show the card’s details and transaction history for Discover US credit card customers. In the UK, the Wallet app supports the Connected Cards feature with many different banks. This is enabled through a UK-standardised Open Banking API.

In the same month, Apple Wallet expanded to support PayPal and Venmo cards. Users can make secure payments in-store, online, and in apps using Apple Pay. The integration allows users to earn cashback and rewards on eligible purchases. Payments are authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or dynamic security code.