



Through this move, Apple aims to enable merchants across these regions to leverage their iPhone to securely accept in-person contactless payments. In partnership with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Tap to Pay on iPhone allows businesses, regardless of their size, to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets utilising their mobile device and a partner-enabled iOS app, with no additional hardware or payment terminal required.











Furthermore, with Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless transactions via a supporting iOS app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant prompts the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or any other digital wallet near their iPhone, with the payment being completed leveraging NFC technology.





Apple’s partners in Europe

Apple collaborates with payment platforms and app developers across the payment and commerce sector to deliver Tap to Pay on iPhone. These partners can integrate the solution into their iOS apps, simplifying how merchants enable this capability.

As of the announcement, Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in eight additional European countries, as well as payment platforms, including:

Belgium : Adyen, Axepta, Mollie, myPOS, Pay.nl, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline;

Croatia : Adyen, Viva, and Worldline;

Cyprus : Adyen, Revolut, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline;

Denmark : Adyen, Mollie, Nexi, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva, with PayPal to follow;

Greece : myPOS, Viva, and Worldline, with NBG Pay to follow;

Iceland : Adyen, Rapyd, and Revolut, with Teya to follow shortly;

Luxembourg : Adyen, Mollie, Revolut, Stripe, SumUp, Viva, and Worldline;

Malta: Adyen, Global Payments, Revolut, SumUp, and Viva.

Moreover, Apple mentioned that the capability works with contactless credit and debit cards from several payment networks, including American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa. Also, Bancontact can be accessed with Axepta and Viva in Belgium, and Dankort is available with Nexi and Surfboard Payments.