The new features that will allow drivers to pay for fuel from their cars will roll out as part of Apple’s latest iOS 16 update, due to launch later this year.

To benefit from this feature, iPhone users will need to download a fuel company’s app to their phone and enter their payment credentials to set up the app. After completing the setting, users will be able to tap on their navigation screen, activate a pump, and pay.

US-based HF Sinclair is among the first fuel companies in the country that plans to use the latest CarPlay feature for all its 1,600 petrol stations nationwide. In addition, Apple’s CarPlay can be used to pay for parking, electric vehicle charging, and ordering food, apart from adding driving task apps such as logging mileage on business trips.