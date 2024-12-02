Apple rolls out Apple Pay in Russia

To use Apple Pay, consumers tap their iPhone over payment terminals to buy coffee, train tickets and other services. It can be also used at vending machines that accept contactless payments. The service was first launched in 2014 and will initially operate in Russia with partners like Sberbank and Mastercard.

Following the United States, Britain, Canada and others, Russia is the 10th country where Apple Pay has been made available.

Not only Apple Pay is coming to Russia, other payment services have been made available as well. In recent news, MTS, a Russian mobile operator, has partnered with MTS Bank and Samsung Electronics to launch the Samsung Pay service.