Apple reportedly in talks with retailers for m-payment service integration

According to the source, Apple executives are said to be in talks with directors from high-end retail chains about integrating this mobile payment service into their brands.

The service would allow iPhone owners to pay for items at these retail chains through their phones. The payment system would be directly linked to the iPhone owners iTunes account.

Apple has more than 800 million iTunes accounts with credit cards on file, which would make it relatively easy for Apples mobile payment platform to catch on with consumers.

Additionally, in recent news, Apple has reportedly entered a deal with China UnionPay to integrate the banking companys services into Passbook and elsewhere, according to a report from BrightWire.