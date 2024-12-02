Apple reportedly adds CVS, Walgreens as m-payment partners; iWatch to include NFC

While the specifics of the deal went unreported, the publication claims both drug store chains are set to accept a new iPhone payment system at 15,000 combined brick-and-mortar locations.

Apples so-called iWallet system is said to rely on near field communications (NFC), as well as other wireless protocols, to enable touch-less purchases at compatible point-of-sale (POS) terminals. The next-generation iPhone is expected by some to be the first device to include the functionality, though the Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple’s coming smartwatch dubbed iWatch may also support NFC, enabling tap-and-touch payment.

In recent news, MacRumors via Bank Innovation has reported that Nordstrom may be one of Apples first merchant partners when Apple launches its upcoming mobile payment initiative.