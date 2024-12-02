Apple removes bank transfer payments from its German online store

As a result, Apple users in Germany can pay by only using a credit card, PayPal, or financing as payment options, a report reveals.

The prepayment option previously offered to German Apple online store customers allowed buyers to complete a bank wire transfer instead of using a credit card or PayPal to purchase their products. Customers would send payment to Apple’s payment processing company, and once the money had been received and cleared, Apple would then move onto to building and shipping out the order.

Although the German Bank Transfer help page is still available, it’s not known if Apple will eventually move away from this option altogether. Customers who used to utilize the bank transfer could potentially see a delay in orders as the transfer would take five business days for payment processing.