Apple Pays use case in healthcare industry via InstaMed

According to the source, customers will be able to pay for a co-pay at a terminal in a hospital or doctors office and paying regular health insurance premiums through an insurers mobile app. The technology will allow businesses partnering with InstaMed to take payments in person using an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, or Apple Watch, or in-app via any Touch ID-capable iPhone or iPad.

InstaMed did not cite any specific partners planning to implement Apple Pay in the near future.

Currently, businesses accepting Apple Pay have been revolving around major national or regional retailers specializing in food, clothing, and other consumer goods, rather than services. There are some exceptions, such as upcoming Apple partners in hotels, movie theaters, and auto service.

Apple has however been taking steps into the medical world since last year, when it introduced the HealthKit data sharing framework for iOS. Additionally, this March it revealed ResearchKit, a framework for mobile-based research trials, and on April 24 it will ship the Apple Watch, its first product with a heartrate sensor.