Apple Pay UK partners reaches 20 with Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank

With these two new banks joining, the total number of UK banks and card companies supporting Apple Pay has reached 20.

9to5mac.com reports that although originally separate, the two banks were merged in 2005, retaining separate branding but operating as a single legal entity, CYBG. Moreover, a third brand operated by the group – called B – will also support the service.

Existing Apple Pay banks and financial institutions in the UK are: American Express, Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Barclaycard, boon. by Wirecard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank (credit only), MBNA, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Tesco Bank (credit only), TSB, Ulster Bank.

Back in the US, more banks, credit unions and retailers are added.