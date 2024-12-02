Apple Pay tops 98% satisfaction rate for in-store purchases - report

According to a recent bi-monthly Apple Pay tracker research from Auriemma Consulting Group, the average number of in-store Apple Pay purchases per week among all users now stands at 2.6.

The findings that were released in July 2015, revealed that more than two fifths of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users (42%) used the mobile payments service in May and June, with 84% having made more than three in-store transactions.

In addition to the 42% of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus owners that are now using the service, 16% are planning to do so. Some 69% have added an average of 2.4 cards to Apple Pay, with users spending an average of USD 40 on their first purchase, increasing spending thereafter. The service also experienced a 93% satisfaction rate for in-app users.