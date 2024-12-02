Apple Pay to roll out services in Switzerland

Cornèr Bank is going to be one of the first card issuers to support Apple Pay, according to nfcworld.com.

The date Apple brings its mobile payment service to customers in Switzerland coincides with the date of Apple’s next keynote event at the start of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple Pay potentially reaching Switzerland follows a recent promise from the company to rapidly expand into more markets across Europe and Asia as well as reports of slow adoption outside of the US, according to 9to5mac.com.

Apple Pay allows customers make payments in stores using their iPhone or Apple Watch in place of a physical credit card that is easier to intercept. Purchases can also be made in apps on iPhones and iPads using Apple Pay.

So far, Britain is the only EU country to offer support for Apple Pay, and all of the countrys major banks support the service.