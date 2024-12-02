Apple Pay to launch in New Zealand and Russia by the end of 2016

According to Apple Insider, Apple Pay is to be launched in New Zealand in October 2016 through a partnership with ANZ, which earlier, in April became the first of Australias big four banks to adopt Apple Pay. Apple is expected to activate Apple Pay services in Russia as well, though an exact launch timeline has not been announced.

Recently, Apple has announced that its service will roll out in Japan and that iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Apple Watch Series 2 will be equipped with Sonys FeliCa NFC technology in the country. After launching domestically in 2014, Apple Pay has expanded to cover nine markets including Australia, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland and the UK.