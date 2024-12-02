Apple Pay to launch in Italy and Germany

The tech giant recently updated its Apple Pay participating banks and card issuers in Asia-Pacific support document, adding a new image of Europe with Italy highlighted.

The company’s Italian website lists the mobile payments service as coming soon. It will work with Visa and Mastercard in the country through UniCredit, Boon and Carrefour Banca.

Meanwhile, Apple Pay is set to launch in Germany later this year, and it could also go live in Belgium this month. It was rolled out in the US in October 2014 and has since expanded to Australia, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan and the UK.