Apple Pay to go live in the UK on July 14, 2015

The new payment system uses the same sort of technology as contactless cash cards and Oyster cards, allowing users to swipe their iPhone or Apple Watch on a reader at the till to pay.

While Apple has given no official UK release date, leaked memos and staff training documents from several retailers show that the service is due to go live in the UK next week, according to Apple rumours website 9to5Mac.com.

Apple Pay users will be able to pay for goods up to GBP 20 in value, while new technology due in the autumn will reportedly allow payments of up to GBP 30. The new hardware will let retailers set their own upper limit for payments, pending Apple’s approval.

Apple Pay can be used in shops via the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus or the Apple Watch, with most major banks signed up. Barclays is not yet signed up to the service, having released just recently its own contactless ‘bPay’ wristband.

Users register their debit and credit cards with the Passbook app and hold their phone to the payment reader at the till with their finger or thumb on the Touch ID home button. A subtle vibration and a beep let them know when their payment has been sent.

On the Apple Watch, payment is made by double-clicking the side button, and holding the display up to the reader.

It’s likely that not all participating shops will start using Apple Pay next week, but Apple Stores, M&S, Boots, Costa, McDonalds, Waitrose and Transport for London are all due to start using the system from launch.