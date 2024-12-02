Apple Pay supported by 36 percent of merchants in the US

The information below was gathered from a survey of more than 500 top North American retailers.

22% of retailers who dont currently support Apple Pay said they plan to accept the payments service within the next 12 months, while 11% plan to do so in the next one to three years. 31% plan to take a wait and see approach before implementing Apple Pay support.

PayPal was the next most widely accepted payments service at 34%, while MasterCards PayPass came in third with 25%. 24% of merchants claimed support for Android Pay, while 18% said they accept Samsung Pay. Given that many of these technologies are all NFC-based and accepted anywhere NFC payments are available, it seems merchants may be referring to official support or may be unaware of the way contactless payments work.

Apple Pay is up significantly from 16% last year, and signals a growing acceptance by retailers and customers, according to the survey.

More than that, according to Apple, transaction volume was up more than 500% year-over-year and more than two million small businesses now accept Apple Pay.