Apple Pay set for expanded European footprint

After the addition of the new countries, Apple Pay will be available in 19 European markets and 30 globally – including independent nations, principalities, dependents and self-governing states.

Although Apple remains tight-lipped on any specific statistics for Apple Pay, the company noted the number of active users doubled in the year to end-March, with the value of transactions at the end of fiscal Q2 2018 three-times higher than at 1 April 2017 (the end of its fiscal Q2 2017).

They claim that adoption had been bolstered by increased acceptance in public transport systems in some of its largest markets – citing usage on the metro in Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing.

Having being initially omitted from the Beijing metro in August 2017 when the transport network began accepting mobile payments, Apple Pay eventually started being accepted in March 2018.

Its revenue across the services unit was USD 9.2 billion for the quarter, up 31% year-on-year.