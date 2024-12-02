Apple Pay service launches in Romania

The banks that announced the integration include Banca Transilvania, ING Bank Romania, and UniCredit. The clients of Revolut, Edenred, Monese, and Orange Money can also use this service. Moreover, OTP Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, and BCR would also introduce Apple Pay in their offer, according to Romania Insider.

Apple Pay works on the contactless, tap to pay terminals that consumers already use when paying with their debit or credit cards. Currently, over 90% of the point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Romania accept contactless payments.

With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines, and more. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device’s passcode.