Apple Pay rolls out payments on 200,000-plus websites

More than that, the service will also come to Mac desktops when macOS Sierra launches on September 20. Therefore, more than 200,000 websites, including small and large retailers expressed intention to support Apple Pay on their sites in the coming weeks. Lots of them include online retailers using ecommerce platforms run by Shopify, Demandware, and IBM.

By using this new feature online shoppers with iPhones, iPads save time when finishing an online purchase through the Apples Safari browser and retailers that have signed up for the service may experience an increased number of customers that finish a web purchase, due to the process’ efficiency, according to ComputerWorld.

After searching out a product or service to purchase, Apple Pay customers need to click an Apple Pay button on a website to complete their purchase. For Mac desktops or laptops, after the pay button is clicked, a buyer will authenticate the purchase with a fingerprint scan on their iPhone or a double touch on their Apple Watch. Once Sierra is available, a Mac user must be signed in to the same iCloud account on the iPhone or Apple Watch as on the Mac, and Bluetooth must be enabled on the Mac, Apple said.

Regarding security matters, Apple Pay will not track a persons purchases and users no longer share credit or debit card numbers with an online merchant. Instead, a unique number, called a Device Account Number, is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element chip on an Apple device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.