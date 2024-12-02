Apple Pay rolling out in China on February 18

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on ICBCs posts on the projected launch. The lender is set to be joined by a raft of peers: Apples China website lists 19 Chinese lenders as official Apple Pay partners, and state media reported two other lenders will also go live with the service from February 18.

Apple Pays beginnings have been less than auspicious in other markets, including scepticism from retailers in its home market. But in China, Apple Pays issue will be how to compete with dominant and entrenched players, serving shoppers accustomed to paying for goods and services with their handsets.

The social networking and gaming company Tencent Holdings and ecommerce company Alibaba Group, through its Internet finance affiliate Ant Financial Services Group, currently dominate the market.

Chinas state radio reported on its website that China Guangfa Bank and China Construction Bank said on social media they would also launch Apple Pay on February 18.