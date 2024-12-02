Apple Pay reports increased number of transactions

During the company’s latest quarterly financial results call, Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed also that the service will launch in Spain “in the next few months”. The company is “seeing very strong growth in transaction volume” for Apple Pay around the world, and its major partners “tell us that Apple Pay shows the highest conversion rate of any digital wallet”.

Recently Apple Pay went live in Japan, and as Japanese customers are already in the habit of making contactless payments where they commute, dine and shop, the company expects a strong response and rapid adoption of Apple Pay.

The increased number of transactions is also influenced by the fact that hundreds of thousands of websites are bringing Apple Pay to their customers as Apple Pay support now built into Safari. Despite these numbers, the company is facing a challenge from four Australian banks, who are seeking greater powers of negotiation over the entry of third-party mobile wallets in the country.