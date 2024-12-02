Apple Pay reportedly to launch in South Korea

According to the source, it is reported that Apple has inquired with the Financial Supervisory Service about the electronic payment business licensing and security suitability evaluation procedure. Moreover, according to financial industry sources, officials from Apple Korea have visited the financial regulator recently and asked about domestic registration of its new mobile payment service Apple Pay.

A Financial Supervisory Service official also said, “It seems Apple wanted to find out the feasibility of moving into the Korean e-payment market with its new service. But there has been no progress after the inquiry. As for security suitability evaluation, no progress has been made either.”

In recent news, Alibaba Group executive chairman Jack Ma has reportedly unveiled that hes open to working with Apple on mobile payments.