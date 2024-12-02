Apple Pay plans to expand in UAE

The digital wallet is currently operating in 16 markets and is scheduled to go live in the UAE before the end of the year. The service will be available to debit and credit cards holders with six UAE-based institutions: Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, HSBC, RakBank, Standard Chartered and Emirates Islamic,

Currently there are more than 20 million contactless-ready locations globally where Apple Pay is live, including more than 4.5 million locations accepting Apple Pay in the US alone.