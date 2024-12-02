Apple Pay: on the roadmap for India

Cue stopped short of giving a launch date, but detailed that Apple Pay was on the roadmap for India.

Cue blamed the limited release of Apple’s mobile payment service on needing to “deal with individual markets at a time” because he says “there isn’t really a lot of global scale” with payment mechanisms, but Apple Pay chief Jennifer Bailey was along for the trip which suggests making the right deals is part of the agenda for the trip.

The Apple SVP stopped short of giving a timeframe for Apple Pay in India, however: we’re working on it, but no date to announce at this point. We like to announce a date that we know is a 100%.