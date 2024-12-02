Apple Pay now available to cardholders of ALINE Card by ADP

The integration provides ALINE cardholders the opportunity to use Apple Pay on supported Apple mobile devices to make purchases at participating merchants with a simple touch of their devices. Also, the ALINE Card gives employees immediate access to their paycheck on payday.

The ALINE Card requires no credit approval; instead, it provides the benefits of electronic payments to a broad group of banked and unbanked/underbanked workers. Additionally, via the ALINE Card, employees can shop and pay bills in stores, by phone and online. Cardholders also have added flexibility of managing their account on the go with the free ADP mobile solutions app.

When adding a credit card, debit card or payroll card with Apple Pay the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on a users device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In participating stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch. Within apps, Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro.