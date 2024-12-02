Apple Pay now available in Australia via ING and Macquarie

From now on, both ING Direct and Macquarie customers can use Apple Pay for purchases in participating stores and locations with an eligible device.

The service is available in retail stores on iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and older devices using the Apple Watch. In-app and web purchases can also be made using the aforementioned devices, a supported iPad, or one of Apples new MacBook Pros.

While ANZ and many smaller banks support Apple Pay in Australia, three of the countrys major banks, including Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, and Westpac, are currently embroiled in an ongoing dispute with Apple that has seen the banks refusing to accept Apple Pay.

Apple Pay support at the two banks comes more than a year after Apple Pay first became available in the country through a partnership with American Express.

Apple Pay is available in 13 countries, including the United States, UK, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.