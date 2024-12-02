Apple Pay now available for customers in Spain

Users need to use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay and, while the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on devices. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. Users can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro.

Earlier in July 2018, a study by Juniper Research has found out that the global number of Apple Pay users will reach 200 million in 2020.