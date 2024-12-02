Apple Pay may expand to Canada soon

According to the source, partners are currently in negotiations with Apple regarding the launch scheduled to come sometime in the first half of this year. Apple and Canadian launch partners are in the process of planning advertising and other promotional material for March, which indicates that the launch could come at that point.

Apple first launched the service in the US in October and has added new banks and card issuers to its list of supported partners.

Additionally, in March Apple’s new wearable product – Apple Watch – is scheduled for launch, and is known for being highly integrated with the payments service.

Additionally, Apple Pay was positioned as to pose a major threat to PayPal, according to recent news. Despite the fact that Apple Pay is still vertically bound to serve just its own customers and is supported by a relatively limited list of merchants, the new service has advantages that PayPal may not be able to overcome.