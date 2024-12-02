Apple Pay makes the scene in Australia

The service can be used at Coles, Harvey Norman, Kmart, McDonalds, Starbucks, Woolworths and other select Australian stores that accept American Express and have NFC-equipped payment terminals.

American Express cardholders can add credit cards in the Wallet app on iOS 9.1 by tapping the Add Credit / Debit Card option. Apple Pay currently works with cards issued directly by American Express, and not bank-issued cards such as CommBank Awards American Express and Westpac Altitude Black American Express.

What’s more, Apple says Australian customers will soon be able to add store credit cards and loyalty cards to Wallet, and use them to make purchases and redeem rewards with Apple Pay.

In recent news, Apple Pay launched in Canada to American Express users and added new partners in the UK.