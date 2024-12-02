Apple Pay launches in Taiwan with support for 7 banks

According to Apple, customers of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Cathay United Bank, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank, CTBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan can provision their Mastercard and Visa cards for use with Apple Pay.

Earlier this month, six of the seven banks were granted approval by Taiwans Financial Supervisory Commission to conduct Apple Pay operations. Standard Chartered Bank was not part of that initial list, while First Commercial Bank, which is not counted among Apple Pays launch partners, was also granted regulatory approval.

Apple Pay Taiwan is available at 46 major retail outlets including Carrefour, Breeze, PXMart, Big City, A. Mart, Far Eastern Department Stores and more. As usual, corporations like Starbucks are also on the list.

The arrival of Apple Pay in Taiwan continues Apples measured international rollout. First introduced to US customers in 2014, Apple Pay has since expanded to Australia, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

Ireland was the most recent region to gain access to Apple Pay in early March, some three months after the service went live in Spain last year.

While Apple has not revealed future plans for Apple Pay, circumstantial evidence suggests iOS and Mac users in Germany and Italy might see the service go live soon.