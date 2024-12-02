Apple Pay launches in Germany

As part of the launch, the iOS boon app will available at the App Store to users of iOS devices in Germany, making it possible for everybody to use Apple Pay instantly. Users can top up their boon account using any Mastercard or Visa credit card and via bank transfer; it is not necessary to already own a credit card from a bank supported by Apple Pay.

When using the boon card information with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on user’s device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

For more information about Wirecard, please check a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.