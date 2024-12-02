Apple Pay is set to arrive in China in 2016

Apple Pay will become available to China UnionPay cardholders as soon as early 2016, after tests and certification required by Chinese regulators.

The system will allow UnionPay cardholders to make payments via Apple iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads. Apple and UnionPay said they have agreements with 15 Chinese banks to support the system.

Apple declined to say how the company and UnionPay would divide the costs and revenues of their venture.

Apple Pay is currently available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.