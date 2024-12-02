Apple Pay is poised to influence shopping on Black Friday - survey

According to a recent survey conducted by Stratos, the makers of the Bluetooth Connected Card Platform, estimates that 30% of American smartphone owners plan to use either Apple Pay or Google Wallet to buy things this holiday shopping season. Moreover, 17% of smartphone users surveyed said having the option to buy things with Apple Pay or Google Wallet would cause them to spend more money than they normally would.

The report also points out that there are a couple of barriers to overcome, as most users surveyed said they didn’t know much about which stores would actually accept Apple Pay or Google Wallet.

The survey also adds that most users surveyed said they were not anywhere near comfortable enough with the technology yet to even consider dumping their credit cards for NFC-based payments.

In recent news, Apple has unveiled that the App Store has added UnionPay as a payment option for customers in China.