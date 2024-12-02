Apple Pay is now available in Canada; adds new UK partners

According to the source, Canada users might have to change their region to US in settings for the Add Credit / Debit Card option to appear - the region change is an interim step. For Canada, Apple Pay is supported by a variety of big retailers like McDonald’s, Walmart and Apple Stores.

A similar Apple Pay – American Express deal has been announced in Australia. Moreover, Apple Pay with American Express is said to come to Spain, Singapore and Hong Kong in 2016.

On the UK front, Apple Pay has added Tesco Bank and TSB as its partners. For Tesco, users can use any MasterCard Tesco Bank card. However, the distribution of NFC in Tesco retail supermarkets is lacking, so there’s a chance that users won’t be able to use Apple Pay on their Tesco bank card in Tesco itself.