Apple Pay is now available in Austria

Due to this integration, Austrian customers can use the mobile payment service to pay for purchases made in stores using the web, iPhone, iPad or the Apple Watch.

One can set up Apple Pay using the supported debit or credit card in the Wallet app on the iPhone. Mastercard from Erste Bank and N26 is supported and additional institutions will pick up support later in 2019.

Apple’s mobile payment service works with contactless NFC payment terminals and protects the user’s privacy by withholding the transactional data from Apple as well as the merchants. No identifiable details related to the payment are stored on the device.

Retailers that support the service includes Billa, Burger King, H&M, Metro, Decathlon, Starbucks, Penny Markt, Coma, BP, and more. Furthermore, retailers like Etsy, Adidas, Asos, RyanAir, WorldRemit, and more also support the service through their apps.