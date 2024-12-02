Apple Pay is now available in 20 markets

Debit and credit cards from participating banks can now be added to the Wallet app in each country and can be used to make purchases wherever NFC-based contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works within apps and on the web in countries where Apple Pay is available.

In Denmark, Jyske Bank (Visa debit cards only) and Nordea are supporting Apple Pay. In Finland and Sweden, Apple Pay can be used with debit and credit cards from Nordea and ST1. Edenred and N26 support will be coming soon to Finland, while Ticket Rikskuponger will support Apple Pay in Sweden in the near future.

In United Arab Emirates, the following banks and cards work with Apple Pay: Emirates Islamic (Visa credit, debit, and prepaid cards); Emirates NBD; HSBC (Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards); mashreq; RAKBANK (Mastercard credit, debit, and prepaid cards); Standard Chartered Bank.

Dozens of locations in each country offer support for Apple Pay payments, with an official list available on Apples Apple Pay website.

Following the launch of Apple Pay in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and UAE, Apple Pay is available in 20 markets. Apple Pay may also soon launch in the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, and Germany, based on rumors or hints of the feature that have been spotted on Apples site, but Apple has not yet confirmed Apple Pay is coming to those countries, nor provided details on when.