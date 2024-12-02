Apple Pay is live in New Zealand

Country’s major retailers such as BP, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Torpedo 7, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, and more will start accepting the mobile payment service.

ANZ New Zealand has added Apple Pay to its mobile payment offering to enable fast and convenient everyday purchases for its customers wherever there is a contactless terminal. Currently, more than 50% of ANZ Visa transactions are contactless and this number is steadily increasing as more retailers adopt contactless technology, according to the bank’s representatives.

At the moment, ANZ is the only bank supporting Apple Pay in Australia and has been accused of “pulling a fast one” after walking away from a collaborative effort with its big four rivals in the country as they seek stronger negotiating powers over third party mobile wallets.