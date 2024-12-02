Apple Pay is live in France

In France, Apple Pay is supported by Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards from Banque Populaire, Carrefour Banque, Ticket Restaurant, and Caisse d’Epargne. Boon and Orange will soon support the service according to Apple Pay France website.

Earlier in 2016, Apple’s negotiations with French banks were being held up over the fee Apple would take off each transaction, according to 9to5mac.com. Then, French banks were attempting to get the same rate set in China, where Apple is believed to have agreed to halve its share. Now, however, it is not very clear what agreement Apple has reached with banks in France, the site continues.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Apple Watch, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. The iPhone SE also features Apple Pay, which is a first for the 4-inch iPhone class.

Apple announced in June 2016 at WWDC that Apple Pay is still to come to Hong Kong and Spain later in 2016. Apple Pay is also expected to continue to come to additional banks in countries where the service has already launched.