Apple Pay integrates with MORE. loyalty program

The company has also redesigned the UX for its machines to promote Apple Pay and make the experience easier for iPhone and Apple Watch users:

Any consumer that presents an iPhone or Apple Watch at a participating merchant location will receive an electronic prompt to join USAT’s MORE. program.

Consumers that opt in can then add a MORE. loyalty card right to Apple Wallet and immediately begin reaping benefits every time they use Apple Pay at a participating machine, as the loyalty information will be automatically shared with the transaction.

Apple Pay is now supported through over 1600 supported banks and credit unions in the US with the service recently adding an additional 17 institutions. The service is also available through a growing list of partners internationally in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada.