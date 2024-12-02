Apple Pay hints at expansion beyond US region

A recent job listing by Apple revealed that the company is forming a new team, focused on Apple Pay, at its London office. One of the job postings shows Apple would be hiring an “Apple Pay Site Reliability Engineer” in China. However, currently there is no additional information as to when Apple would take Apple Pay beyond US region.

As per the official job listing page: “Apple Pay is a new and exciting area in Apple that is set to expand across Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. The new London-based Apple Pay team will work to drive the roll-out of this technology across EMEIA by working with a variety of internal and external partners, including teams in the US where the product will first launch and the EMEIA organization, as well as Issuers, payment networks and merchants across Europe.” The particular page has been removed by Apple.

Expanding to other regions would certainly require an array of partnerships specific to each of the regions. In the US, Apple’s bank and credit card network partners have been promoting Apple Pay through TV commercials and promotions. If they follow the same approach, Apple would have to use this strategy as well for other regions.

According to a recent report, Apple Pay accounted for 1% of mobile payments in November, giving mobile payments a boost.