Apple Pay, Google Pay now enabled on Worldline payment terminals in Germany

Identity verification is carried out intuitively using the biometric information of fingerprints or face recognition at the NFC terminal. Tokenization technology provides an extra layer of security and serves as a barrier between the actual transaction and the buyers stored payment data.

Through the acceptance of Apple Pay and Google Pay, Worldline offers all consumers who want to use their devices for daily payments a new payment option. The solution is now available to all merchants who use a Worldline payment terminal.

Moreover, German consumers who wish to use the service only have to make sure that their bank supports Apple Pay or Google Pay. Through their bank’s app they can store their Mastercard and Visa credit card details on their smartphone or smartwatch. This card data is then shielded from the actual transaction by tokenization.

Earlier in 2019, Worldline has announced the launch of WL One Commerce Hub, supporting merchants develop their payment strategies across countries and channels. For more information about Worldline, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.