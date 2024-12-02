Apple Pay goes live in Singapore

Customers will be able to add Visa debit and credit cards issued by banks including DBS, UOB and Standard Chartered when the payment network begins supporting the mobile payment service. Apple mentioned that the list of participating banks will be updated as further they are added.

Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, boutiques, restaurants, hotels and other places. Also it can be used to pay in the App Store.

Retailers accepting Apple Pay for in-store payments include FairPrice, G2000, Shaw Theatres, Starbucks, Topman, Topshop and Uniqlo with support from 7-Eleven, BreadTalk and Toast Box among others listed as “coming soon.”

Apple Pay launched in the US in October 2014 and has been live in the UK since July 2015. It launched in Canada in November 2015 and Australia later in the same month. It made its launch in China earlier this year, despite reports that the mobile payment service would not be launching in the country until the end of 2016. Apple Pay is also expected to launch in Spain and Hong Kong this year.