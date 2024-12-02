Apple Pay goes live in Iceland

According to Cult of Mac, the launch Is part of the company’s aim goal of launching in 40 regions by the end of 2019.

After Iceland, other markets in the works for Apple Pay include the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Hungary, Greece, Romania, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal, and Azerbaijan. Apple first introduced Apple Pay to its first market, the US, on 20 October 2014. Since then, it has rolled out the service in numerous countries.

Earlier in May 2019, the UK Government has started accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay for select services.