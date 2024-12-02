Apple Pay goes live in Hungary, Luxembourg

According to Apple Insider, users in the two countries reported the activation of Apple Pay while dedicated Apple Pay webpages for each country confirmed the rollout.

In Hungary, Apple Pay is supported by Mastercard and OTP Bank, being available in 12 retail chains including Adidas, Aldi, H&M, Saturn, and Starbucks. Luxembourg also supports Mastercard credit and debit cards, while adding Visa, Visas V Pay and cards issued by BGL BNP Paribas. It can be used in Aldi, Auchan Retail, COS, Quick, and Total.

Prior to Hungary and Luxembourg, Apple Pay debuted in Iceland earlier in May 2019, with support for Arion Banki and Landsbankinn. The service is expected to go live in Netherlands in the near future.