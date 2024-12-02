Apple Pay expands to Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank customers in Germany

As of right now, there is no debit support, but customers can add their credit cards to Apple Pay. The Federal Association of Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank is a consortium of over 1,000 independent credit unions. This makes it the largest banking group in Germany. According to the report, this expansion brings Apple Pay to over 30 million additional customers in Germany.

Apple Pay works on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. On the Mac, you can use Apple Pay on the web to easily make purchases through compatible websites. On Apple Watch, simply double-click the side button to reveal the Apple Pay interface.

iPhone and Apple Watch support also works with many payment terminals for in-person transactions as well. Simply double click the side button on your iPhone or Apple Watch, then tap it against a compatible terminal.