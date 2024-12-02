Apple Pay expands to additional banks

According to the source, some of the banks listed as launching Apple Pay support later this year, have already begun to roll out the mobile payment service from Apple.

Navy Federal Credit Union, a credit union in the US with over 5 million members, has officially announced the immediate launch of Apple Pay support.

Financial institution USAA, another of Apples key partners for the second wave, had previously announced plans to launch Apple Pay support starting November 7, but several Reddit posters have noticed that support appears to have arrived a bit earlier.

A third partner for the second wave, US Bank, has also apparently flipped the switch, as several posters on Twitter have reported Apple Pay support going live earlier.

PNC Bank, a subsidiary of US-based PNC Financial Services Group, has also been telling customers it will launch Apple Pay support in the next several weeks, with one Reddit poster being given a date of November 7, but again posters on Twitter are reporting support going live on November 3, 2014.

According to a MacRumors poster, Barclaycard is also working as of November 3. M&T Bank is also working.

Furthermore, Apple has updated its support document listing Apple Pay card issuers to highlight the various types of cards from the newly added banks that are supported.