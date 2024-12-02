Apple Pay coming to Curve customers across Europe

With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make convenient purchases in stores, in apps, and on websites.

Curve streamlines and unifies the money management experience for customers with its ability to consolidate all bank cards into a single card and transfer transactions up to two weeks after a purchase was made with its go-back-in-time functionality. As soon as a customer sets up their Curve Mastercard with Apple Pay, it will work instantly with all cardholders’ bank and cards linked to their Curve app.

The launch of Curve for Apple Pay means that customers can now leave their wallet behind, spend without any limit on most in-store transactions, and benefit from Curve’s supercharged features, such as 1% instant cashback or the ability to travel in time and change the account that you spent with.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.