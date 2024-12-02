Apple Pay comes to Yandex.Money customers via MasterCard

Customers can pay via Apple Pay by adding their plastic or virtual prepaid Yandex.Money cards to Apple Wallet. When a user pays with Apple Pay with a Yandex.Money MasterCard, the money is deducted from his/her account, the same as when he/she pays with the services e-wallet or bank card. Customers can easily add their Yandex.Money card to Apple Pay from either the Apple Wallet app or Yandex.Money mobile app for iOS. The Russian payment service has issued more than 500,000 plastic cards and 11 million virtual MasterCards.

Regarding security concerns, when consumers use a card with Apple Pay, the actual card details are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on the user’s device. Each transaction is authorized using a unique one-time dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts that come with Yandex.Money plastic cards. In brick-and-mortar stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

In the near future, online stores and other merchants who accept payments via Yandex.Checkout will have the ability to offer consumers fast and convenient payment via Apple Pay. Currently, more than 76,000 online stores across the globe use Yandex.Checkout.