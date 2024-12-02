Apple Pay comes to JCBs customers in Taiwan

Support for Apple Pay will start with E.Sun Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan and will continue to be phased in for other JCB brand payment product issuers.

When using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on users’ device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by JCB cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.