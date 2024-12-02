Apple Pay comes to Asda customers across selected locations in the UK

Asda has 626 stores across the UK and according to MacRumors has recently confirmed on Twitter that they are trialling in a few Asda stores the mobile payments service, remaining unclear if the testing will lead to a wider rollout in the future.

Moreover, a few Asda customers have recently tweeted about the newly enabled Apple Pay support at superstore locations in Aberdeen, Scotland and Ferring, a small village located about 60 miles southwest from London, England.

In 1999, Asda was purchased by Walmart, which recently completed a nationwide launch of its own QR code-based mobile payments solution Walmart Pay in the United States. Walmart was initially committed to the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX) consortium and its now indefinitely postponed payments service CurrentC.