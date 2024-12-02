Apple Pay Cash now available in beta

The feature allows you to send and receive cash inside the Messages app on iPhones. The program is launching in public beta on iOS 11.2 beta 2, and users can opt in using the iOS Public Beta program. Once updated, an Apple Pay button in the apps section of Messages will allow users to initiate a payment.

Payments can also be triggered by simply asking for money in a message or tapping on a message sent by someone else asking for money.

The beta is available for U.S. customers only with iOS devices on 11.2 or later and with two-factor authentication set up on their Apple ID.

The source of funding is any debit or credit card you have currently added to Apple Pay. Apple will charge no fees for money that is funded via debit cards and an ‘industry standard’ fee for credit cards, likely in the few percent.